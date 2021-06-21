Actress Sunny Leone is known for her smouldering looks and cheery personality. The star, who often shares photos and videos from the sets of her shoots, is always high on energy. And there is no doubt that a large part of the actress' fitness has got to do with the food she eats and ample physical training that she undergoes. But this does not mean that Sunny is any less of a foodie and we saw a glimpse of this in her recent Instagram video. In it, the 40-year-old is seen munching on some salad while she is on the sets of the reality dating show Splitsvilla. She is a host on the show along with actor-producer Rannvijay Singh.





Confessing that she loves food so much that eating may as well be her secondary profession, the actress wrote in her caption, "My second job." In the video, she can be heard saying. "Eating salad..no body wants it." Well, we can relate to Sunny's ordeal of having to stick to healthy foods over snacks that are yummy but not great for the body. Reacting to the video, some fans even asked Sunny for the recipe of the salad.





Sunny also shared another video in which she said that she was craving noodles but had to stay away from the dish as she was on a diet. Since she couldn't eat noodles, she can be seen savouring the aroma of the hot dish in the hilarious video.

Recently, the actress was also a part of an initiative that provided 1,000 vegan meals in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunny Leone made her debut in Bollywood with the film Jism 2. She followed this up with films such as Raagini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, and Mastizaade, among others. She will be seen next in the film, Shero and the action series, Anamika.