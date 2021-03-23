People on Twitter found a new reason to debate this month when model-entrepreneur Chrissy Teigen shared a picture of jacket potatoes with baked beans. She also shared a recipe to prepare them with tuna, sweetcorn and mayonnaise. The caption reads, "Just learned about jacket potatoes." It didn't take much time for the post to gain momentum, with Americans sharing their cluelessness about the dish and Britons expressing dismay at this unawareness.

A Twitter user even went on to say, "I am reporting this to the FBI, anyone eating this is a certified psychopath."

While another comment read, "As an American, it kind of appals me that y'all put beans on other carbs (like potatoes and bread). I feel like I'd be overwhelmed at just how...thick it would feel? What's it like?"

Some were sure jacket potatoes don't taste nice and said those who are saying otherwise are lying.

Many outrightly criticised the dish, there were some from the UK who came to its defence too. A UK user said, "The number of Americans replying to this who don't know what jacket potatoes are bending my brain a bit. For English people, this is like saying you've never heard of bread."

"They are the best! In the UK at cafes, you can get them with dozens of fillings. Though once I asked for one with cheese and 'red sauce', thinking that might be a new and exciting condiment to try and they squirt ketchup all over it," read another comment.

One question that remains is: What Are Jacket Potatoes?

The potatoes in question are nothing but baked potatoes. In some parts of the United Kingdom, they are known as jacket potatoes. A well-baked jacket potato has a soft and fluffy interior and crisp skin. Depending upon choice and tastes, it can be served with fillings and condiments such as butter, cheese, sour cream, gravy, baked beans, ground meat or corned beef.