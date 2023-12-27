Pani puri is more than just a snack; this street food sensation is a nationwide love affair. From the zesty and spicy notes in Mumbai's ragda pani puri to the sweet and tangy twists in Kolkata's aloo puchka, every region has its take on this crunchy delight. Recently, a popular stall in Surat is making waves by offering ragda pani puri at an irresistible price of just Rs 20. The entire process is showcased in a viral video, giving viewers a glimpse into the preparation of this iconic street food. However, despite the tempting visuals, the internet couldn't help but raise concerns about the vendor's seemingly unhygienic preparation methods.

In a large utensil, the vendor mixes a concoction of boiled chickpeas, mashed potatoes, etc., and gives a hearty stir to the utensil containing tamarind water. Before serving, he assembles small bowls with a potato mix, enriched with coriander leaves, onions, and chutneys. The pani puri assembly line begins as he expertly fills each puri with tangy tamarind water, passing them to customers in their awaiting bowls. Moving on to papdis, he mixes onions, chutneys, salt, sauces, and tamarind water, and mashes the ingredients into a crunchy paste, generously serving it to customers in their bowls. Take a look:

After watching the video, foodies raised questions about his unhygienic way of preparing the dish. One user commented, “Always with the hand.” Another asked, “Are they allergic to hygiene?” A frustrated viewer wrote, “Why aren't gloves a thing there? The food can be bomb, but I wouldn't eat it if I see someone with their hands all over it. That's disgusting.” “Just looking at it makes me vomit,” a comment read. A person defended the use of hands, saying, “Forking people who probably never worked in a kitchen to know that clean hands are more usual and recommended than cooking with gloves; your problem is realising your inner racism thinking clean hands mean white hands.”

Would you try these ragda pani puris? Let us know in the comments section below.