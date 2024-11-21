The internet is filled with countless bizarre videos, many of which involve food experiments that leave viewers either in awe or disbelief. Recently, a video making the rounds on Instagram took the concept of food experiments to a whole new level. Even Swiggy, the popular food delivery service, couldn't resist commenting on this one. In this video, a man is shown cooking Maggi noodles, but not in the traditional manner you'd expect. The video opens with a man sitting on a barber's chair, sporting a pompadour hairstyle that has been fixed with an excessive amount of hairspray to make it stand stiff. At first glance, it seems like a typical barbershop moment, but things take a bizarre turn when the barber decides to cook instant noodles on the man's hair!





Also Read: Watch: "Parle-G Biryani" Goes Viral, Foodies Cannot Believe It





The hairstyle itself is hollowed out in the middle, forming a sort of bowl-like shape. The barber pours water into the ‘hair-bowl' and proceeds to add a packet of Maggi noodles along with the seasoning. The entire concoction is then covered with foil paper, and the barber uses a flame blower to heat the top of the foil-covered hair.

As the video progresses, the barber removes the foil paper to reveal the cooked noodles, which he scoops up with a spoon and eats. Yes, you read that right – a spoonful of Maggi noodles, cooked on a man's hair, is served up for consumption. The caption accompanying the video reads, “Hair cook Maggi.”





Also Read: US Cafe Serves Free Coffee To Anyone Who Enters While Dancing. It's A Must-Watch





Take a look here:







Also Read: From Malai Lassi To Mawa, A Sneak Peek Into Matt Preston's Foodie Trip To Jaipur





The Internet has been quick to share their thoughts, with many expressing their disgust and disbelief. Swiggy also joined the conversation, saying, “Bro has zero haters,” with the “zero” stricken out.





A user commented, “Dandruff flavoured maggi.”





Another wrote, “We got Hair Maggiee Before GTA 6.”





“Hair in food (cross) food in hair (tick),” a comment read.





Someone wrote, “Maggi dandruff Masala.”





What do you think of this bizarre video? Let us know in the comments below!