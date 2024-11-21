Biryani is one of the most popular dishes in the country. Hence, it is no surprise that it is often subjected to experimentation in many ways. Many types of unusual biryanis have gone viral on social media in the past. Several of them have resulted in foodies calling for "justice for biryani," as they are angered by what people turn this beloved treat into. Another such bizarre biryani has recently taken Instagram by storm. This particular dish is called "Parle-G Biryani." Yes, you are reading that correctly. It's a biryani flavoured with biscuits!

Also Read: Video Of Miniature Chicken Biryani Gets Over 38 Million Views, Internet Compares It To "Ghar Ghar"





In the video shared by @creamycreationsbyhkr11, we see the cook show off her creation with a lot of enthusiasm. However, that positivity is not reflected in the comments sections, where many Instagram users expressed their disapproval. In the reel, the cook claims that they have infused the biryani masala with Parle-G biscuits. While the masala doesn't seem to be clearly visible in the clip, we see many biscuits spread on top of the rice - almost like a garnish. Check out the viral video below:







The reel has clocked over 3 million views so far. Read some of the reactions below:





"Isse chai ke sath khai ya raita?" ["Is this supposed to be eaten with tea or raita?"]





"Kindly stop it, literally now you're doing it too much."





"I don't wanna believe it."





"Justice for Parle G."





"Biryani crying in the corner."





"Last class for the students."





"Oreo-flavoured Biriyani when?"





Before this, a vlogger used Parle-G biscuits to make a form of gulab jamun. The video received over 32 million views on Instagram. Many people were not in favour of the idea. Click here to read the full story.





Also Read: Viral: Husband's Love for Biryani Inspires Wife To Make This Creative Birthday 'Cake'