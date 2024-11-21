The internet is filled with all kinds of content. Among so many topics and themes, two things almost everybody loves are delicious food and heartwarming videos. We came across a viral reel on Instagram that includes both food and fun. A cafe in Middleboro, Massachusetts, US, is trending all over the internet for their fun initiative to make their customers happier. 'Coffee Milano' offers free coffee to anyone who enters their cafe while dancing. The viral video has clocked more than 3 million views.





The clip begins with a customer entering the cafe and she starts dancing immediately. She even quickly takes off her footwear and does a moonwalk. The video shows more customers smiling while showing off their dance moves. A woman also dances with her baby while an elderly couple does a slow ballroom dance. "Come in dancing for free coffee," the text on the video reads.







The video has garnered love from Instagram users across the globe. Take a look at the comments section:





"That makes me happy to watch and I don't even like coffee," an Instagram user wrote. Another added, "This is how you make people smile," another wrote. A third one added, "What a vibe!! Makes us want to go too lol."





An impressed viewer wrote, "I just want to go for the dancing not even for coffee." One said, "People want to be joyful. I love this!!"





The cafe owner plans to do this fun initiative once a month.