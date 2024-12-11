South Indian cuisine holds a special place in every food lover's heart. From crispy dosas to spicy chutneys, the list is endless. The one at the top, however, is idli. These fluffy, steamed delights are not only easy to make but also incredibly versatile. Loved by kids and adults alike, idlis can be paired with anything from tangy chutneys to hearty sambar... or even a big tablespoon of ghee for a rich touch. If you like idlis in all shapes, sizes, and methods, then here's the recipe for Batte Idli - an age-old method of steaming idlis on a wet cloth. You may have seen this trending on social media, and now it's time to make it at home! Let's learn how you can make these idlis in your kitchen.





What Exactly Is Batte Idli?

Batte Idli isn't exactly a different variety of idli but rather a method of preparation. In Kannada, "batte" translates to a piece of cloth. Typically, idlis are prepared by greasing idli plates with oil before pouring in the batter. In this method, idli batter is poured directly onto a wet, clean cloth placed over a pan and steamed. The cloth adds a unique texture to the idlis while keeping them moist and soft for a long time. It's a traditional method that adds a touch of authenticity to your idli-making process.

How Is Batte Idli Different from Greased Idli?

Although both batte idli and greased idli taste the same, the main difference lies in their texture and moisture retention. Batte idlis - which are steamed on a clean cloth - stay soft and moist even hours after steaming, making them perfect for prolonged use. In contrast, greased idlis tend to dry out more quickly. So, you can choose the technique based on your preference and convenience.

How to Make Batte Idli at Home | Batte Idli Recipe

Making batte idli at home is pretty simple. This recipe was shared by digital content creator @finefettlecookerys. To make this, start by:

1. Soaking Lentils

Take one cup of broken rice, ½ cup urad dal, 1 tbsp fenugreek seeds, and ¼ cup poha. Wash and soak them in water for 3-4 hours.

2. Make Batter

Once soaked, blend the lentils coarsely. Make sure it becomes a thick batter. Add water if necessary. Let it ferment overnight.

3. Prepare Idlis

In a pan, add some water. Cover it with a cloth and add a few droplets of water over it. Gently add a ladleful of idli batter over the cloth and cover it with a lid. Let the steam cook the idli. Then gently remove the idli from the cloth, sprinkle some podi masala over it, and enjoy!

Watch the full video below:

Will you try this batte idli recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below.