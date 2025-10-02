McDonald's is a global fast-food giant with over 41,000 locations worldwide. While the brand is known for its consistency and reliability, some locations stand out from the rest with innovative designs and features. One such example is the McDonald's Sky Kitchen at Sydney Airport's Terminal 1, which recently went viral on the internet.





Photographer Gary shared the video of the McDonald's outlet at Sydney's International Airport on Instagram. He declared it the "Coolest Airport McDonald's" after visiting numerous outlets in 55 countries.





Also Read: What Makes McDonald's Coffee So Delicious? Its Chef Shares The Secret

This unique McDonald's features a futuristic design where customers place orders at the counter in the main departure lounge, while the kitchen staff work in an upper-level kitchen behind a bright yellow glass wall.





Once the meals are made and bagged, the orders are picked up by an automated conveyor belt system that transports the bags from the second floor down to the customers waiting below. Since its opening in 2018, the outlet has become a popular photo spot for travellers and Instagram enthusiasts, thanks to its striking yellow kitchen and futuristic conveyor belt system.





Also Read: 10 Most Expensive McDonald's Meals In The World

The video went viral on Instagram, with several people sharing their thoughts in the comment section. One user wrote, "I've been to that McDonald's before while my family were waiting to get on the plane to LA. It's really fancy."





Another added, "I go there all the time but I didn't know this was special. It is one of the slowest McDonald's I have had in the world, but it is Australia, I get it."





A user shared, "Yes, it looked cool but food was below standard by the time we got it. Cold soggy chips and again cold burgers."





"I would like to see what plan B would be like. If the conveyor belt ever broke," remarked a viewer.





"I bet every meal arrives lukewarm. Never get a hot meal from our few visits to McDonald's," read a comment.

What do you think of this unique McDonald's outlet? Let us know in the comment section below.