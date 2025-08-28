When it comes to global fast-food giants, McDonald's is hard to beat. With over 40,000 outlets in 119 countries, the brand is known not just for its signature burgers and fries but also for the way it adapts to local tastes and traditions. From the McSpicy Paneer in India to the Teriyaki Burger in Japan, each country gets a menu tailored to its palate and cultural preferences. In India, there are more than 500 McDonald's restaurants serving a wide range of dishes, and many of them are vegetarian-friendly. But what makes India truly unique is that it is the only country in the world where McDonald's runs four completely vegetarian outlets - with no trace of meat on the menu or in the kitchens. Most of these restaurants were created out of respect for religious beliefs in areas where non-vegetarian food is either restricted or discouraged.

Why Fully Vegetarian McDonald's Exist Only In India

Three of these vegetarian McDonald's outlets are located near revered pilgrimage sites. Since many devotees visiting these areas follow strict vegetarian diets, McDonald's decided to create meat-free outlets that align with local sentiments. By doing away with even the possibility of non-vegetarian food, the chain makes it easier for pilgrims to enjoy their meals without hesitation.





So, where exactly can you find these 100 per cent vegetarian McDonald's outlets? Let's take a closer look.

Here Are The World's Only 4 Fully Vegetarian McDonald's Restaurants:

1. McDonald's Kurukshetra, Haryana





This is India's and the world's first fully vegetarian McDonald's outlet. However, this restaurant previously served non-vegetarian food. As per reports, the menu here was changed to all-vegetarian to comply with norms after a municipal order that prohibited the sale of non-vegetarian food.

Location: Divine City Centre Mall, Kurukshetra

Timings: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM (daily)

2. McDonald's Amritsar, Punjab





Located just 200 metres from the Golden Temple, Amritsar's McDonald's is entirely vegetarian. Opened in 2013, this outlet respects the Sikh tradition of prohibiting non-vegetarian food around the temple premises. The menu features vegetarian burgers, wraps, fries (cooked only in vegetable oil), and a range of beverages. Also, this is the world's first McDonald's outlet to be vegetarian from the beginning.

Location: Near Golden Temple, Amritsar, Punjab

Timings: Open 24 hours (daily)

3. McDonald's New Track - Tarakote Marg, Jammu and Kashmir





This outlet caters to pilgrims trekking to the Vaishno Devi shrine. Opened in 2023, it offers a 100% vegetarian menu prepared without onion and garlic, in line with local religious eating practices. With self-ordering kiosks, the restaurant makes it convenient for travellers to grab a quick, delicious bite during their spiritual journey.

Location: Balini Bridge Route, Purana Droorh, Jammu and Kashmir

Timings: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM (daily)

4. McDonald's Ardhkuwari, Jammu and Kashmir





Also launched in 2023, this outlet is situated along the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route at Ardhkuwari. Unlike the Tarakote Marg location, which offers dine-in and take-away, this one primarily focuses on take-away for devotees en route to the shrine. The menu is strictly vegetarian and free from onion and garlic.

Location: Ardhkuwari, en route to the Vaishno Devi shrine, Jammu and Kashmir

Timings: Open 24 hours (daily)

These outlets showcase how global chains can adapt completely to local cultures while still maintaining their core identity.