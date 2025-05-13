McDonald's is popular among food lovers not just for its burgers, fries and soft serves, but also for its coffee. Many coffee enthusiasts on social media have called it the "best coffee in the world", claiming it tastes better than what is served at most coffee shops. People often wonder about the fast-food giant's secret recipe that gives its coffee a distinct flavour they struggle to recreate at home.





"Why is McDonald's coffee almost always better tasting than just about anything I buy and brew myself?" a Reddit user asked. "I try all kinds of coffee, trying to duplicate the taste of that one-dollar large cup of McCafe and almost always fail. What is McDonald's secret?"





"McDonald's one-dollar coffee is the best coffee in the world," another person commented. A user even added that McDonald's "may have a lock on a source of the good stuff."

Now, the secret is finally out. A McDonald's chef has revealed what goes into the chain's much-loved coffee that makes it a fan favourite among customers worldwide.





"For our coffee, we use 100 percent arabica coffee beans sourced from Rainforest Alliance-certified farms or farms participating in our McCafe Sustainability Improvement Platform program - it is a special blend made just for McCafe, a medium-dark roast with a full body, fruity, floral and chocolate notes," corporate chef Mike Lingo told Food & Wine.





The blend is made exclusively for McDonald's, which is why it cannot be found elsewhere - and why replicating the exact taste at home is nearly impossible for most people.





McDonald's also trains its employees to consistently brew quality coffee, the New York Post reported. Each outlet grinds coffee on-site, helping to preserve the rich flavours. For hot coffee, they follow a "traditional hot brew" method, and for iced coffee, they use a "Japanese iced coffee brew method."





"At McDonald's, we're focusing on making sure the little things are done right and leveraging great partnerships to ensure we are selecting the best beans for our blends and roast levels to bring out that great flavor," Lingo said. "We pay attention to the details while we brew, from the quality of our roast and selection of our beans to the equipment we use."





Want to know how to make your coffee more flavourful? Click here to learn how to customise it to match your preferences.