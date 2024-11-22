Tamanaah Bhatia is a big foodie and she often shares yummy updates on her Instagram handle. One of her most recent indulgences took place in Lucknow. She shared an Instagram story giving us a sneak peek at a delicious-looking delicacy. She wrote that she couldn't leave the city without relishing this treat. Any guesses what it is? The photo showed a bowl/container of malai makhan. It is also known as Nimish or Malaiyo. This sweet dish is made especially during winter and has a foamy treat texture derived from milk cream. Apart from Lucknow, it is popular in Kanpur and Varanasi too. Take a look at a screengrab of Tamanaah's story below:

Also Read:Tamannaah Bhatia Tries The Viral Aamras Croissant, Here's Her 'Honest Review'





In the past, Tamanaah Bhatia has shared updates not just about eating food but also making it. She once shared a video in which she took us through a recipe for sweet potato chaat. She used a range of nutritious ingredients to ensure the snack was as wholesome as possible. She explained that she makes this dish a little "chatpata" as that's the way she likes it. "I highly recommend it being nice and masaledaar," she declares. Click here to read the full story.

If you're curious to learn more about Tamanaah Bhatia's foodie side, you might be wondering if she has a favourite comfort food. She once revealed the same in an AMA session conducted on Instagram. Her answer was quite relatable and she also shared a picture of the combo she mentioned. Check out the complete story here.





Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Throwback Video Of Her Birthday Celebrations On Set



