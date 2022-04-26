If you have ever lived in Mumbai, you would know that the city's heart, soul and essence lie in its vada pav. The deep-fried mashed aloos served in the middle of ladi pav laced with chutneys tingle your taste buds and fulfill your growling stomach. This yummy treat is so popular in Mumbai that it has found its way into the nooks and corners of different regions around India. And because of that, you see everyone enjoying this crisp goodness! Recently, popular South Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia was also gorging on the delicious vada pav! The actress often posts about her indulgences. If you follow her on her social media, you will find that Tamannaah enjoys having all kinds of cuisines. From having a healthy meal to one full of sweet goodness- the actress surely knows how to indulge. Her recent treat is also a proof of that!





Taking to Instagram, Tamannah posted a photo of her and Madhur Bhandarkar having some vada pavs. In the post, she wrote, "As #BabliBouncer wrap is inching closer, just want to say that it has been a treat to work with @imbhandarkar, just like this #VadaPav we shared to kick-start our third and last schedule!" Take a look at it here:





Even Madhur Bhandarkar posted a video of them enjoying vada pav to mark the end of the shoot. You can see Tamannaah and Madhur standing outside a vada pav stall in the video. Tamannaah says, "Today is the third and the last day of Babli Bouncer. My director thought that I was doing a lot of diet, so he cancelled my diet. Now we are having Mumbai's vada pav! We are going to enjoy; you guys have a superb day." Check out the video here:

The film Babli Bouncer follows Babli (Tamannaah Bhatia), a female bouncer, and her life in the 'bouncer town' of North India - Asola, Fatehpur Beri on the outskirts of Delhi. The film is set to release at the end of this year.