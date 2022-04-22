We are well into summer 2022. Our trips to the refrigerator have doubled up, Ac's have been cleaned and ready for functioning, and the word 'ice cream' makes us jump with enthusiasm at any given time of the day. While we gear up for summer in our usual ways, have you ever wondered how Bollywood celebrities handle the heat all the while looking as glamorous as ever? Well, their secret is not very different from ours. Turns out, that celebs too, like to depend on hydrating drinks and cooling food items to beat the heat.





Tamannaah Bhatia, for instance, recently shared an Instagram story where she revealed her secret to summer hydration. The actor put up a short clip with a bottle of water filled with none other than pudina leaves. The desi herb is known to have cooling effects on the body while also helping with digestive issues in summer. Tamannaah can be seen holding the bottle full of pudina water and has captioned the video "Ms.B and her bottle" while using hashtags like #beattheheat and #pudinainfusedwater. Take a look at it:

Screengrab from Instagram story by Tamannaah Bhatia.

To get into details, Pudina (Mint) is a herb that is well known in Indian cuisine because of its many benefits. It is known to be an anti-oxidant, antibacterial, good for digestion, headaches, and common colds, and is revered for many more reasons. Experts even suggest adding mint to our summer diets without fail. Macrobiotic Nutritionist Shilpa Arora says "Mint has very powerful antioxidant properties. The leaves can be juiced or made into a raita. Mint is excellent to manage blood sugar levels and treat skin conditions. In summer, one should particularly add mint to their diet. Mint is very cooling and aids in digestion and breathing disorders too."





Keeping these properties in mind, here is a list of different ideas on how to add more pudina in your diet.





Getting back to Tamannaah, the actor has been an open advocate of healthy living and a clean diet since the beginning. Apart from sharing her summer essential mint water recently, she has also spoken about the benefits of cinnamon water at a length in many of her posts. Read more about that here.





What is your favourite way to have pudina on a daily basis? Let us know in the comments below.