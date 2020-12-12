Tamil Family Sends Over Food For Online Wedding Attendees, Tweet Goes Viral

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: December 12, 2020 16:46 IST
Wedding season is in full swing in India, with people adopting new and innovative ways to tie the knot amid the pandemic. Some are choosing to do a small, intimate ceremony, while others are trying the 'online wedding' route wherein attendees are invited to grace the celebrations virtually. The bride and the groom simply ask friends and relatives to join the webcast online - a practice which has become all the rage in recent times keeping in mind the restrictions. However, there has been another addition to the virtual wedding invitation. A Tamil family home-delivered wedding food along with an invitation to attend it, virtually. The post has gone viral on social media. Take a look:
New trend of marriage invitation. Marriage food will be delivered at your doorstep. pic.twitter.com/ooEz1qbsvP
— Shivani (@Astro_Healer_Sh) December 10, 2020
The post was shared by user @Astro_Healer_Sh, who was one of the invitees of the wedding. In the tweet, she shows pictures of a wedding invitation that she received from a Tamil family. Along with a printed card of the details of the webcast timings and links, the invitation also came with proper 'Kalyana Sappadu' or wedding meal. The meal came in 4 brightly-coloured tiffin carriers and contained up to 18 different dishes inside.
The Tamil family organising the wedding took the utmost care to cater to their guests, so that they could enjoy the sumptuous wedding feast in the comfort of their own homes which watching the online wedding. In fact, they even sent a detailed diagram with instructions about how to arrange the dishes on the plantain leaf as part of the wedding feast.
The unique wedding trend soon went viral on Twitter, receiving 13.7k likes and thousands of comments and retweets. Many users complimented the Tamil family on their creativity and how their move would reduce food wastage. A few others said that this move would actually get them excited for a virtual wedding. Some also laughed about the difficulty that people would face in crashing the wedding just for food.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
Somebody, with big family pic.twitter.com/zCPMSDTmAN
— ???????????????????? (@InfraDbn) December 10, 2020
Love the way places are designated for individual food items!
— Nishtha Gehija (@nishthagehija26) December 11, 2020
Ummmm can I just order kalyana sapadu to my house even if I'm not attending a wedding? That diagram made me hungryyyyy
— Shraddha Nunziata (@ShraddhaNunz) December 11, 2020
Do we have to return the Dabba's and carrier
— I Am Sivan???????? (@amnsiva) December 11, 2020
Love those baskets!
— Chitra Narayanan (@ndcnn) December 11, 2020
I like online weddings even more now!
This is awesome!
— Sayali Patukale (@sayalipatukale) December 11, 2020
I can't believe the level of detail. I never knew that each item had a specific place on the banana leaf.
— Pawan Sahay (@pawansahay) December 11, 2020
Someone like me who gate crashes, random weddings for lunch...
How about us??
This isn't right.... ????????????— ತರ್ಲೆ ???????????????????????? (@BLRrocKS) December 11, 2020
What do you think of this interesting and unique way to make people a part of virtual wedding celebrations? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!
