Tamil Nadu Bakery Honours Diego Maradona With 6ft Tall Cake Statue

A giant cake has been made honouring football legend Diego Maradona.

Football legend Diego Maradona passed away on 25th November due to heart attack. His death was deeply mourned by the sports fraternity, as he was regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. Maradona enjoyed a raging fan following, with ardent football lovers adulating his skills all over the world. It came as no surprise when a bakery in Tamil Nadu gave a befitting tribute to the ace footballer in the form of a 6-feet-tall cake. Take a look:





The six-feet-tall cake was placed outside the bakery in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu. It took the staff at the bakery four days to prepare the gigantic creation, using 60 kgs of sugar and 270 eggs in the process.

"Every year, during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the bakery makes cakes of statues of celebrities and displays them in public. During the last few years, the bakery has put up statues of Ilayaraja, Abdul Kalam, and Bharathiar in Keksila," Satishranganathan, an employee of the bakery, told ANI.





So, why choose Diego Maradona as the featured celebrity this year? Satishranganathan explained that Maradona was iconic to the sport of football, just as Tendulkar was to cricket, Usain Bolt for the 100-metre dash and Mike Tyson for boxing. Further, the idea was to motivate the youth to take up sports. "We made this statue to pay homage to the footballer who died last month and to urge the youth play in the field instead of on their mobile phone and computer," he added.







