SEARCH
  • News
  • Tamil Nadu Bakery Honours Diego Maradona With 6ft Tall Cake Statue

Tamil Nadu Bakery Honours Diego Maradona With 6ft Tall Cake Statue

A bakery in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu has created a six-feet-tall cake in honour of legendary footballer Diego Maradona.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: December 28, 2020 17:25 IST

Reddit
Tamil Nadu Bakery Honours Diego Maradona With 6ft Tall Cake Statue

A giant cake has been made honouring football legend Diego Maradona.

Highlights
  • Diego Maradona had passed away on November 25
  • The ace footballer was honoured by a Tamil bakery
  • They created a giant six-feet-tall cake to pay a tribute

Football legend Diego Maradona passed away on 25th November due to heart attack. His death was deeply mourned by the sports fraternity, as he was regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. Maradona enjoyed a raging fan following, with ardent football lovers adulating his skills all over the world. It came as no surprise when a bakery in Tamil Nadu gave a befitting tribute to the ace footballer in the form of a 6-feet-tall cake. Take a look:

(Also: )

The six-feet-tall cake was placed outside the bakery in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu. It took the staff at the bakery four days to prepare the gigantic creation, using 60 kgs of sugar and 270 eggs in the process.

Newsbeep

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

"Every year, during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the bakery makes cakes of statues of celebrities and displays them in public. During the last few years, the bakery has put up statues of Ilayaraja, Abdul Kalam, and Bharathiar in Keksila," Satishranganathan, an employee of the bakery, told ANI.

So, why choose Diego Maradona as the featured celebrity this year? Satishranganathan explained that Maradona was iconic to the sport of football, just as Tendulkar was to cricket, Usain Bolt for the 100-metre dash and Mike Tyson for boxing. Further, the idea was to motivate the youth to take up sports. "We made this statue to pay homage to the footballer who died last month and to urge the youth play in the field instead of on their mobile phone and computer," he added.

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Diego MaradonaGiant CakeFootball
Sonu Sood Tries Food At Hyderabad Street Food Stall Named After Him
Sonu Sood Tries Food At Hyderabad Street Food Stall Named After Him
Malaika Arora's Early Christmas Celebrations Continue With Some Colourful Drinks
Malaika Arora's Early Christmas Celebrations Continue With Some Colourful Drinks

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 