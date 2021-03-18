Tanushree Dutta has become the talk of the town after her incredible weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from a photoshoot with a 'new worked out body' and her fans were in awe of it. She also shared a video on social media thanking her fans and followers who were part of the journey. As per her post that she shared in November, she lost about 15 kgs! Isn't it inspiring? Well, weight loss definitely requires a lot of persistence and patience and we are sure it wouldn't have been an easy ride for the actor. Tweaks in diet and lifestyle are a must, and going by her Instagram stories, she has definitely opted for all things healthy but with a delicious spin!

After giving us a glimpse of her wholesome meal consisting of stir-fried broccoli with goat cheese, Tanushree has now shared an amazing recipe from her 'Yogic diet' which combines healthy and tasty. Have a look:

Sharing a picture of homemade pizza with a protein salad on the side, Tanushree wrote "Super healthy version of a pizza with some protein salad and juice...my full day meal plan. Never thought I'll have pizza for breakfast and still lose weight. Hail 21st Century!" She also wrote 'Yogic diet..." on the picture. The pizza seems to be made from whole wheat flour instead of maida and loaded with crunchy veggies such as green jalapeno, olives, black pepper and more along with cheese. While the protein salad looks like a delicious assortment of cottage cheese cubes, sprouts, jalapeno and olives.

The 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' actor, who celebrates her birthday on 19th March, went on to share her diet plans post-birthday and wrote "I will go on an 11-day liquid-only fast post my birthday from the 21st onwards till the 31st... then 1st April perhaps join personal weight training again. My plans lol...let's see what actually happens." Well, that definitely seems like a lot of dedication!

Here's cheering Tanushree Dutta for the feat she has achieved till now and we hope to see more from her diet diaries!