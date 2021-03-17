Yes, the temperature is soaring again and almost all of us are left wondering, "is it too soon to switch on the AC?" As much as we dreaded the last leg of the winter, we have to agree that the summer arrived a bit too soon. The climate change crisis is getting worse by the day, and we are facing the wrath of it. The rise in temperature and sudden heatwave is proof. This period of unusually high temperature could pose many challenges to our health. Thankfully, there are many foods that could help keep your bodies cool and make this battle a little more easier.

Here Are 5 Foods That Could Help Fight Heatwave:

1. Curd

Soothing and probiotic curd is not only good for your gut, but it can also help relax your tummy because of its cooling effect. It is also known to stabilise blood pressure, is incredible for immunity, digestion, heart and skin. You can simply pair it with your rice or make raita out of it for a comforting meal.

Add the goodness of seasonal fruits to your bowl curd for added benefits

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Mint

Mint (or pudina) is a summer staple of India. You can use them in chutney, beverages, raita and even ice-cream. It can help elevate the flavour of any dish with its cool burst of freshness. Since it is so rich in antioxidants, it could do wonders for your skin, digestion and immunity too.

Mint is also known as pudina

3. Cucumber

This crunchy, cooling vegetable is more than just 'that salad food'. It is one of the best hydrating vegetables. Water is required to regulate our body temperature and transport essential nutrients. A treasure of antioxidants, cucumber is incredibly low in calories and contains zero fat.

4. Nimbu Pani

Nimbu pani (or lemon water) is our 'go-to' beverage for summer. Instead of sugar, try adding a dash of honey to this wonder beverage and enjoy its incredible range of health benefits. Apart from cooling your body, it helps improve digestion fasten metabolism, rev up immunity etc.

Lemon juice health benefits are aplenty

5. Melons

The melon family is possibly one of the very few reasons why we actually wait for summers. Cantaloupes, musk melons and watermelons are all plump with nutrients and copious amounts of water to keep you hydrated for long. It also keeps your tummy cool, and your digestion in top shape.

Try these yummy summer foods to keep yourself cool and fight heatwave- the natural way!







