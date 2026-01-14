Taylor Swift may be one of the world's biggest pop stars, but her latest headline-making moment has nothing to do with music or stadium tours. Instead, it involves sourdough bread. During a night out in Los Angeles on Friday, January 9, Swift's friends were spotted leaving the exclusive Bird Streets Club, and they were not empty-handed. The 36-year-old singer appeared to gift her close friends thoughtfully wrapped loaves of homemade sourdough, complete with handwritten labels.





Photos from the evening, as shared by People Magazine, show Swift's friends, including Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, as well as musician Sombr, walking away from the restaurant clutching paper-wrapped bread like prized takeaways. Each loaf featured one of Swift's signature handwritten notes.

Danielle Haim and Alana Haim leaving the Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles. Photo:People Magazine/Melanie Miller/BACKGRID





A Pop Star Deep In Her Baking Era

Swift has openly spoken about her growing love for baking, particularly sourdough. During an appearance on her fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast in August 2025, she admitted that bread-making has taken over her life.





"We're very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken over my life," she shared, adding that she talks about bread nearly 60 per cent of the time.





According to Swift, she is constantly baking, tweaking fermentation times and texting friends for feedback on different loaves.





She has also joked about her old-fashioned hobbies, once quipping that most of her interests could easily belong in the 1700s, firmly placing baking alongside her other "granny" pursuits.

Photo Credit: iStock

Bread Gifts, Puns And Personal Touches

This isn't the first time Swift's homemade bread has made headlines. In July 2025, Selena Gomez shared a photo on Instagram Stories of a basket gifted by Swift for her 33rd birthday. Inside were fresh loaves of sourdough and a Le Labo candle. The handwritten label read, "Homemade sourdough ... For Selena + Benny. It's a loaf story," referencing Gomez's then-fiancé, Benny Blanco.





Fans have also spotted other playful bread-related phrases linked to Swift's baking, including "The Loaf of a Doughgirl" and "The Fate of Doughphelia," along with experimental flavours such as lemon blueberry sourdough. Bread puns, it seems, are very much part of the package.