Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu are having a blast while shooting for Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. It appears that the actresses are bonding over steaming cups of tea. But it seems that Kareena Kapoor has been missing out on those “Chai pe charcha” sessions with her co-stars. Wondering what we are trying to say? Well, in case you don't know, Kareena Kapoor loves tea. However, Kriti and Tabu have been enjoying he hot beverage without her lately. Kriti Sanon even shared a selfie of herself enjoying tea along with Tabu, on their flight to Goa. While sharing the picture, Kriti Sanon added the text that read, “Chai pe charcha. Missing you Kareena Kapoor Khan. Rhea Kapoor, The Crew has boarded.” The click shows Kriti Sanon and Tabu posing with their cups.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was quick to question about the snacks along with their tea. She re-shared Kriti Sanon's picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Where are the biscuits ladies? See you tomorrow.” In response to this Kriti revealed, “Umm…we will have to manage with Goa biscuits! Tabu finished the Dilli wala box!” And ended with the hashtag “Crew ki chai.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu's fun banter around the cup of tea began a few days back. This is when Tabu dropped a monochrome picture of herself, with a mug of tea in her hand. Kareena, while acknowledging Tabu's post, commented, “Mere Bina chai pe charcha ho rahi hai …where are the biscuits?” Tabu channelled her inner wittiness and replied to Kareena, “Waiting to come to set and take from you.” But it turned out that Kriti made plans for all of them to “survive the night shoot.” The Shehzada actress said, “Tabu getting you guys Dilli ke Aata biscuits today! To survive the night shoot!”

Time and again, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared glimpses of her morning indulgence which is a cup of tea. But along with the hot beverage, the actress prefers some snacks. And no, they are not always “biscuits”. Last year in October, she shared a picture of relishing her tea along with crispy rusk. And the text on the picture read, “Chai and rusk…Need of the hour…Agree?” After that Kareena was spotted having her Sunday tea along with some “chakli”.

Coming back to The Crew, Rajesh Krishnan's directorial is backed by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor and it is expected to release this year.