A cup of tea is all that it takes to kickstart your day on the right note. It not only refreshes your mood but also prepares you for the day ahead. Reminding us of the importance of tea is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. Yes, the 'Lal Singh Chaddha' actress gave us a glimpse of her morning indulgence. What does it feature? A cup of milk tea along with rusk – a hard and dry biscuit or twice-baked bread typically relished with the drink. Along with the pic, Kareena wrote on Instagram Stories, “Chai and rusk… Need of the hour… Agree?” While we don't know about you, we certainly agree with her. Take a look at her post:

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoyed the classic combination of Chai and rusk. Photo: Instagram

Kareena Kapoor's food post doesn't end here. She has come up with a super cute birthday note for her BFF Malaika Arora. Guess what, it also had a foodie twist! Kareena shared a beautiful picture of Malaika where she can be seen busy reading the menu at a restaurant. The caption read, “May you always read the menu with so much seriousness.”

Wondering what Malaika Arora ordered? Nothing else but a wholesome burger. Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Malaika biting into the delicious snack. For the caption, Kareena wrote, “And always guff your burgers and still look like a zillion bucks. Happy Birthday, darling Malla.” Take a look:





Now, let us focus on Kareena Kapoor's morning post. If you are a tea person and just like Kareena you too prefer to team it with some biscuits and cookies then we have a surprise for you. Oh yes, some easy-peasy recipes are waiting for your attention.

Here Are 5 Delicious Biscuit And Cookie Recipes To Pair With Your Tea:

1) Atta Biscuits





This light and crunchy biscuit can be easily prepared with mere four ingredients – atta, sugar or jaggery, butter and cardamom powder. It goes perfectly well with a cup of tea or coffee. Time? Just one hour.





2) Chocolate Chip Cookies





If you are fond of chocolate delights, try this out and you won't regret it. These cookies carry the goodness of chocolate chips and they basically make for a wonderful snack for your evening cuppa.





Chocolate chip cookies pair wonderfully well with milk, tea or coffee. Photo: iStock

3) Cheese Biscuits





Have you tried cheese biscuits before? Please taste. You won't regret it, trust us. The cheesy punch to the crunch biscuits will only elevate the experience.





4) Naankhatai





Let's agree, we have grown up gorging on these Indian cookies. Naankhatai is sweet, lip-smacking and carries the perfect crunch. It just takes a few ingredients to make these lovely naankhatais.







5) Plain Biscuits





You don't always have to rush to your favourite biscuit shop every time you need them. Instead, you can bake some tasty treats at home itself.





So what are you waiting for? Prepare these delights with your cup of tea and enjoy just like Kareena Kapoor Khan.