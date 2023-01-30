When you think of breakfast, South Indian delicacies instantly come to mind. Idli, dosa and appams are popular picks among food lovers across the country. Over the time, these classic dishes have undergone numerous transformations. While some of these variants are popular, others failed to impress the foodies. One such instance is the lava idli - a dish that is currently going viral on the internet. It is a combination of idli and golgappa. A video showing the recipe has been shared on social media. It begins with idli batter being added to greased moulds or bowls. Then golgappas are filled with sambar and then placed in the mould. Finally, batter is poured over it and cooked for 8-10 minutes in a hot steamer.





The video has been shared by a user who does not approve of this fusion dish. Sharing the clip, the user said: “Whoever has done this to idli deserves the punishment of the highest order. There is no justice done to idli or to golgappa.”







Another user said, “Something died inside of me.”











Making their stance on lava idlis clear, one user declared: “Wouldn't wish this lava idli reel on my worst enemy.”











“Golgappa se Lava Idli Bana rahe hain doston. Stop this atrocity,” another user said.











What are your thoughts on lava idli? Share it with us in the comments below.