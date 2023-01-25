For food lovers and chefs, the internet is a great source of all sorts of interesting and unique recipes. We often come across many home chefs innovating and creating their own twist on multiple creations. Sometimes, these creative recipes are quite interesting and actually worth a try. For instance, a chef made a butter chicken-flavoured mac and cheese that was a hit online. But in the case of other recipes, these bizarre inventions simply leave us shocked and make us wonder why they were created in the same place. Recently, a blogger cooked a bizarre strawberry pasta that divided the internet. Take a look:

Pavitra Kaur was the blogger who created this recipe for strawberry pasta. The video was shared on her Instagram handle @theclassyfoodophile. The clip has received over 46.2k views and 1.2k likes since the time it was posted. "This combination might sound weird but you have to believe me, it doesn't taste weird at all. I just replaced tomatoes with strawberries," explained the blogger in the caption.





Strawberries are currently in season, which is why the blogger thought of replacing tomatoes with strawberries in the usual pasta recipe. First, she heated up some olive oil and then added some chopped garlic to it. After this, she added chopped strawberries along with basil leaves, salt, pepper, and red chilli powder. She let the sauce cook for some time and then added boiled pasta to it. The strawberry pasta was served with basil leaves!

Usually, pasta sauce is made with tomatoes but this blogger used strawberries instead. Photo: iStock

Internet users remained divided about the bizarre strawberry pasta. Some felt that it was actually quite delicious. "It's one of the best things I've tasted in past days," said one user while another wrote, "I'm going to make this tomorrow itself". "Your creativity and every little detail that you have in your videos are phenomenal," wrote one user. Several others disagreed with the bizarre recipe. "Bhagwan Se Daro," said one user while another wrote, "Oh no that's one the weirdest combo," disagreed one user.





What did you think of the strawberry pasta? Tell us in the comments.