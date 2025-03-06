A grand win deserves an equally grand tribute. Amul, the dairy brand known for its witty and timely topicals, has once again charmed audiences with its latest creation. Renowned for turning cultural milestones into memorable moments, Amul has built a reputation for seamlessly blending humour, wordplay, and eye-catching visuals. This time, Amul tips its hat to 'Anora', the film that dominated the 97th Academy Awards with an impressive five wins. Wasting no time, the brand rolled out a delightful tribute to Anora's big night. The topical features a hand-drawn illustration of the film's key figures, happily clutching their golden Oscar statuettes while dressed in elegant red-carpet fashion.

The tagline "The Ultimate Honora!" adds a fun twist, playing on the word 'honor' while cleverly referencing the movie's title. But Amul's wit doesn't stop there. Below the illustration, the phrase "Bakers Love It" serves up another clever pun-nodding to the film's director, Sean Baker, while also tying back to Amul's dairy heritage. Whether it hints at the film's themes or simply adds a playful touch, the wordplay is classic Amul - smart, lighthearted, and perfectly timed.

Take a look:

Anora, the gripping story of a sex worker who impulsively marries the privileged son of a Russian oligarch, took Hollywood by storm. It not only won the Academy's highest honours but also brought an unpredictable awards season to an exciting close. With frontrunners like Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist in the race, Anora's victory was nothing short of spectacular. Director Sean Baker made history by becoming the first person to win four Oscars in a single year for the same film. His wins included Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

The film's success didn't stop there. Mikey Madison won the Best Actress award for her powerful performance, adding another prestigious accolade to the film's growing list.