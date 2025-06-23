Often in life, we come across stories that change our perspective forever. Along similar lines, an inspiring video of an elderly woman running a street-side food stall has touched the hearts of many. Would you believe that she is 79 years old? The woman is an Army veteran who used to serve as an administrative officer. After retirement, she started the culinary business. At present, she prepares delicious snacks, that too at reasonable prices. Food vlogger Kashish Soni discovered the food stall in Indore and shared her experience on Instagram.





The clip opens to the food vlogger asking the elderly woman, “Kya bana rahe ho humare liye? (What are you making for me?)”. To this, the granny sweetly replies, “Idli-Sambar.” Kashish strikes up a candid conversation with her and learns about the 79-year-old's military journey. The granny reveals that she is unmarried and has earned a fine arts degree from a college in Mumbai.





She then starts the idli-making process. She smears butter on the idli molds and puts them in a steamer. After they are perfectly cooked, the elderly woman scoops out the idlis from the molds and begins the sambar dal preparation. She tops it with spinach leaves before serving the delectable idli-sambar combo to the food vlogger. The granny shares that she also sells chole bhature, aloo paratha and palak sabzi. The side note read, “She is so strong. Serving tasty foods in the streets of Indore!!”

So far, the video has received more than 3.5 million views.The internet loved the video.





“Wow, how inspiring is that?” gushed one user. Another wished to give her a “hug”.





“So heart-touching and inspiring,” was a common comment. “Oh, she is so strong,” noted one person.





“The real definition of independence,” read a remark.