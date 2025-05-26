A Pune-based LinkedIn user recently posted about how a Zomato agent taught him an important life lesson. The heartwarming story has gone viral on social media and received a lot of interest online. The user, Shripal Gandhi, explained that he had ordered a meal consisting of a paneer tikka sandwich, chips, and oat raisin cookies. When the order was delivered, he realised that the chips and the cookies were not in the packet. When he informed the delivery rider of this problem, he asked the user to call the restaurant or Zomato.





Thus, the user called Subway, and the staff asked him to send the rider back so he could pick up the missing items. They also said they would give him Rs 20 for the extra effort. In the same long post, Shripal Gandhi noted, "But here's the twist, technically, the rider isn't supposed to go back unless Zomato tells him to. Because Zomato pays him, not the restaurant. But this man, this absolute gem, said: 'Sir, it's my responsibility. I want the customer to be happy.' He didn't see me as his customer. But he saw the value in doing what was right." The Zomato agent returned to the restaurant and came back with the two remaining food items. He refused to take the Rs 20 offered to him, saying, "God has given me so much. Why should I take this money for a mistake someone else made?"

That's not all. The LinkedIn user also discovered more about the delivery agent's background during their interaction. He came to know that he used to be a construction supervisor and later had a managerial role at Shapoorji Pallonji, where he earned Rs 1.25 lakhs/month. However, his left side was paralysed after a car accident, which also cost him his job. Joining Zomato allowed him to bounce back. In the post, the user quoted the agent as saying, "Sir, Zomato kept my family alive. I may be handicapped, but I've been given an opportunity. I will never let Zomato's name be affected."

The user added, "His daughter is now studying dentistry. He rides not just for income, but to keep her dream alive. He didn't blame life. He didn't complain. He didn't give excuses. Instead, he smiled, believed in Swami Samarth, and said, 'God is with me. Why should I worry?'" The user concluded the post by thanking Deepinder Goyal (the CEO of Zomato) and the company as a whole. He wrote, "You might not realise it, but your decision to hire persons with disabilities is changing lives in the most profound way. Yesterday I received a sandwich. But what stayed with me... was gratitude, resilience, and hope. Stories like his deserve to be seen and celebrated."

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/ Shripal Gandhi

The Zomato agent's story won many hearts online. Read some of the reactions below:





"A story that warms the heart and uplifts the spirit - true resilience wrapped in humility. Thank you for sharing a moment that reminds us of the goodness still alive in the world."





"Thank you for sharing. These simple acts give a broader look at life and how it should be lived!"





"The world truly needs more people like him, kind, selfless, and silently making it a better place."





"Gratitude and Values are important for living (reminder), thanks for sharing an inspiring story."





"With broken limbs but unbroken will, he rides - delivering not meals, but meaning."





"Thanks for sharing such a powerful story. It's a reminder of the 'Values' which make life more merry and meaningful."





