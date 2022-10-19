Someone rightly stated that every first in life holds a special place in our hearts. Whether it's the first day in school, first salary, first anniversary or even first birthday, for that matter. And, we try our level best to make it a memorable deal for our loved ones. While we are old enough to take a call on how are we planning to celebrate the day, the first birthday is, at least, taken care of by parents. And, they go to any extent to make it a memorable one. Don't they? Now, we have a cute video of a kid that will rekindle your childhood memories. In the video, one can see a baby, who has turned one, sitting at a table with an oh-so-yummy cake kept on it. The kid is, literally, into the cake. He first decides to simply smash his face on the gorgeous-looking cake kept in front. Thereafter, he gets busy eating from it.











The video has been posted on Reddit. People are unable to get over the child's cuteness.





A nostalgic user wrote, "I ate the candle."











Another user stated, "My niece just dipped her finger in the frosting of her cupcake. She didn't want the cake at all."











A comment read, "I tried to do a cake smash with my second. Someone gave him a spoon with it and he just ate it politely and neatly."











Inspired by the video, a user said, "I'm doing this for my 40th and no one can stop me."











Meanwhile, a person decided to do the same thing with a little twist. He wrote, "I turn 50 next month and I'm doing this, but with bourbon."











"I had the very same thought but I wish it was just my 40th. I think I may just do this for every birthday from now on," another user added.





If you know someone whose birthday is just around the corner, we have a list of amazing cake recipes waiting for you. Just pick one and bake it. Click here for the recipes.