If there is one thing that keeps us going back to Instagram, it has to be the adorable baby videos! Videos of babies and their usual antics are fun as is; however, add food to the equation and they become much more amusing. Whether it's a toddler going gaga over some food or simply entertaining us with their cuteness in the kitchen, there's no end to the sweet baby content found online. It is true that each one of these videos has our hearts, but if you had to choose, what would be your favourite kind? Ours definitely are the videos where babies try a particular food for the first time. The happiness and amusement in their tiny twinkling eyes is just too adorable to miss, isn't it?





We recently came across a similar video of a darling toddler who tried popsicles for the first time; her happiness is infectious and has won over the internet. The Instagram video uploaded by Peanut App, a page that often re-shares content related to kids was originally shared by the mother of the child, @kelsey___ward. The video has 893k views, 81.8k likes, and 379 comments. Take a look at the adorable video here:

The baby in the video is named Scarlett and what makes her popsicle tasting experience even more magically is that the baby suffers from delayed gastric emptying (gastroparesis) and GERD. These diseases mean that the baby's stomach cannot empty itself of food in a normal fashion and has to be fed with a tube. Although, she can have very small amounts of liquid or purees by mouth, she is still 100% dependent on her tube for nutrition. This means that the baby is not normally offered food by mouth and that just makes her first Popsicle experience so much more special.





Viewers were left in awe of the baby and her adorable smile; some of the most heart-warming comments left on the video were:





"Her excitement is infectious. Found myself smiling too"





"My heart is bursting from this cuteness!"





"So beautiful. Such a heart-warming reaction"





"I could watch this every single day, over and over and over again! The sheer joy in her face!"





"Stunning in every way! Bless her heart. Such a joy. How beautiful to witness!! My heart! Love her precious smile"





"Oh I needed this dose of happiness today!!! Her reaction and smile is just so adorable!!"





Truly adorable, isn't it? What are your favourite kinds of baby videos? Let us know in the comments below.