Eating many rice grains, that too with a chopstick, is a seemingly impossible task. On February 17 2024, a Bangladeshi woman Sumaiya Khan aced the challenging task of eating rice grains with chopsticks. Guinness World Records recently dropped a video on Instagram documenting the feat. In the clip, Sumaiya Khan eats 37 rice grains in one minute using chopsticks. After finishing the task, she was seen celebrating her achievement. “Most rice grains eaten in one minute using chopsticks- 37 by Sumaiya Khan, hashtag Guinness world records, hashtag officially amazing,” read the caption.

Also Read: Man Sets Guinness World Record For Most Drink Cans Crushed With Head In 30 Seconds

According to GWR's website, Sumaiya Khan broke Teland La's previous record of eating 27 rice grains in one minute using chopsticks, which was set in April 2022 in Stanford, California.





This is not the first time people worldwide have amazed us with their record-breaking moments. Previously, a Frankfurt-based man Felix von Meibom made a Guinness World Record by drinking a cup of coffee at lightning-fast speed. He was found gulping the caffeinated drink in a mere 3.12 seconds, shaving off 0.05 seconds from the previous record holder. The remarkable accomplishment happened in September 2023. Click here to read in detail.





Before that, Leah Shutkever made a world record by eating a bowl of pasta at the fastest speed. The Guinness World Records' official Instagram handle shared a short clip showcasing her achievement. According to GWR's website, the British woman set the record in London in August 2023. She was also mentioned as a serial Guinness World Records title holder for speed eating. In the video, Leah savoured a bowl of spaghetti mixed with what looked like a tomato-based sauce in just 17.03 seconds. Full story here.





The Guinness World Record holders have left us in awe, especially in the food category.

Also Read: Nigerian Man Visits 150 Fast Food Restaurants In 24 Hours To Set World Record