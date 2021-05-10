We all know that dark chocolate is healthy. Made with cocoa solids, sugar and cocoa butter, dark chocolate has definitely secured its place in healthy foods list. As per health experts, adding dark chocolate to our diet may benefit our overall health. It is the higher percentage of cocoa in dark chocolate that makes it healthy. Raw cocoa beans contain essential antioxidants and flavanols - both of which keep your mood, weight, diabetes and blood pressure in check.





A chocolate that has more than 50% of cocoa is considered as 'dark' chocolate. There's a saying about dark chocolates -'the more bitter, the better for your health it is.' So, always look for the dark chocolate that has 70% of cocoa in the ingredients. You may buy plain dark chocolate and add your wholesome nutrient sweeteners like maple syrup to it.





Here we have some easy yet healthy dark chocolate recipes that you can make at home to sate your craving for chocolate.





Photo Credit: iStock

Try These 5 Easy And Healthy Dark Chocolate Recipes:

1. Dark Chocolate Oats Mousse

This recipe is an absolute heaven for dessert lovers. It includes healthy ingredients like oats, maple syrup, cocoa powder, chia seeds and honey. The nutritional sweetness of honey and maple syrup will keep away that not-so-flavourful bitterness of cocoa powder. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Dark Chocolate Mousse Quenelle

This dark chocolate recipe is quite simple and will not take much time to prepare. Quenelle is perfectly smooth and instantly upgrades your plating and gives desserts a refined touch. Berries on top makes it a perfect dessert to have after dinner. Here's the full recipe.

3. Ragi Dark Chocolate Cake

This chocolate cake is very dense, filling and healthy. Ragi flour will keep you full for longer time and you will binge less later. Other ingredients like compound dark chocolate, eggs and brown sugar make it a satisfying treat for all the health-conscious people out there. Click here for the full recipe.

4. Dark Chocolate Milk shake

Make a healthy version of the classic treat by using a (frozen) banana (we recommend you use fresh though), peanut butter, dark chocolate powder and almond milk. This recipe is the perfect drink for post workouts without the dreaded guilt trip.

5. Hot chocolate

Hot chocolate is one quintessential drink that we all love since childhood days! So why not to add it to our healthy drinks list too?! Just heat the almond milk in a saucepan, add cocoa powder and stir until well combined. Feel free to add cinnamon and vanilla for extra flavour. Here's the full recipe for you.

Be wise with your food choices and replace your normal desserts to these healthy ones. Let us know how you liked these dark chocolate recipes in the comments section below.