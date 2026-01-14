Tea is a staple in many cultures around the world. From traditional Japanese tea ceremonies to the quintessential British afternoon tea, the art of making this beverage has been perfected in many ways over the years. When it comes to brewing the perfect cup, people often have strong opinions about the best methods. Recently, a woman shared her unconventional hack for making tea in a pressure cooker.





The viral video, shared on the Instagram page 'mealsandmilestones', begins with the woman adding two cups of water to a pressure cooker. She then adds two cups of milk, tea leaves and sugar to the mix. The next step involves adding ginger and cardamom to the tea. After closing the lid, she lets it cook for two whistles. Voila! The chai is ready to savour.





The side note read, "I didn't plan to make tea in a pressure cooker - I'm just a mom who needed chai FAST. Water. Milk. Tea. Sugar. Ginger. Elaichi. Lid closed. 2 whistles. Done. A full-flavoured chai in under 4 minutes and honestly? It tasted SO good. Motherhood teaches you one thing very clearly — if it saves time and still tastes amazing, it's a WIN. Try this on chaotic mornings, tired afternoons or ‘bas chai chahiye abhi' moments."

Watch the video here:

The video went viral on Instagram, with several users sharing their thoughts in the comments section. While some expressed their interest in trying it out, some foodies remained sceptical of the hack.





One user wrote, "Pressure cooker also takes time to reach the whistle point. Rather make tea on fast gas."





Another added, "I would never use a pressure cooker for tea. Rather just boil the kettle and use a masala tea bag if in a hurry."





Someone else commented, "And then spend double the time cleaning that pressure cooker."





"I will try this in an air fryer now," joked a viewer.





"It is going to give a watery taste," read a comment.





What are your thoughts on this hack? Let us know in the comments below.