Egg Hack: This New Way Of Making Scrambled Eggs May Change Your Life (Watch Video)

How to make perfectly textured and fluffy scrambled eggs

A lot has been spoken about egg's versatility as an ingredient. They can be whatever you want them to be. Be it omelette, half-boiled, scrambled, egg bhurji, egg curry or egg fried rice, there are umpteen dishes you can make with only a handful of eggs. The one time we feel its need the most is during breakfast. For those who are often pressed for time, or do not have much expertise in cooking, can always try making scrambled eggs. Creamy and comforting, scrambled eggs are always a delight, if done right.





In this video, Mumbai-based blogger Alpa Modi tells us how to make perfectly textured and fluffy scrambled eggs in the comfort of your kitchen. The hack is especially useful for those you hate the oil splatter and eggs sticking on to the pan. In this hack, you need to heat some oil in a pan. Next, through a slotted spatula pass your egg batter on the pan. Now start scrambling the eggs slowly; since the eggs are spread with an even consistency, it makes a lot easier for you to scramble them. You can also turn over the eggs and have a fluffy fried egg. The hack was posted on the YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'.





Try this amazing way of making scrambled eggs and let us know how you liked it. If you know of any easier way to make eggs, let us know in the comments section below!















