  Priyanka Chopra Jonas Indulges In Delhi's Famous 'Daulat Ki Chaat' (See Pics Inside) 

On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra posted a picture of her enjoying Delhi's famous Daulat Ki Chaat at the Indian Accent, Lodhi.Cash in my dessert, she captioned the image.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: November 06, 2019 16:05 IST

Priyanka Chopra has flown down to Delhi to shoot for The White Tiger

  • Priyanka Chopra is shooting for the web adaptation of The White Tiger
  • Former Miss World is in Delhi for the shoot
  • Daulat Ki Chaat is a special Delhi delicacy

After delivering a spectacular performance in 'The Sky Is Pink', Priyanka Chopra would be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao in the web adaptation of Arvind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel 'The White Tiger'. The actress has flown down to Delhi to shoot for the same and looks like she is making the most of her time, here in the capital. On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra posted a picture of her enjoying Delhi's famous Daulat Ki Chaat at the Indian Accent, Lodhi. The creamy dessert, loaded with chunky nuts, is truly one-of-a-kind and is served with 500 rupee notes at the award-winning Delhi restaurant.

"Cash in my dessert. Now that's a first #daulatkichaat  #onlyinindia #delhistories #setlife #thewhitetiger," Priyanka captioned the image captured by actor Rajkummar Rao.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Daulat ki chaat is an Old Delhi speciality; it goes by the names of Nimish in Lucknow and Malaiyyo in Banaras. The unique dessert is typically found in winter months. It is made by churning milk rigorously overnight. The creamy foam that collects on top is scooped out, mixed with sugar and served with a topping of cardamom, pistachios, and almond flakes.

Delhi is a treasure trove of unique delicacies. 'Daulat' in Hindi refers to 'wealth'. According to legends, it was a delicacy that could be afforded only by the rich; hence, it became popular as daulat ki chaat. In some restaurants, like The Indian Accent, you can find daulat ki chaat all-year-round. The melt-in-your-mouth dessert is surely nothing like anything you have had before.


 

Tags:  Priyanka ChopraDaulat Ki ChaatWhite Tiger
