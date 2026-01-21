Gujarat, often dubbed the 'jewel of western India', is known not only for its traditional heritage and old-world charm but also for its lip-smacking cuisine. Beyond the ever-popular dabeli, dhokla, khakhra and thepla, one dish that is truly irresistible is undhiyu. This hearty vegetable curry is packed with flavour and nutrition, making it a winter staple. And while we cannot speak for everyone, Karishma Tanna, a true-blue Gujju, certainly agrees. A couple of days ago, the actress uploaded a video on Instagram in which she was seen preparing undhiyu with her mother.





The clip opens in the kitchen, showcasing all the ingredients required to make the delicacy. Trays were filled with a medley of seasonal vegetables, including baby and sweet potatoes, two types of yam, brinjals, surti papdi (flat beans), peas and fresh coriander. The recipe begins with chopping the potatoes and yams, followed by cooking the green vegetables on an oil-laden tawa and mashing them together to create a thick, flavourful paste.

Next, the yams, potatoes and brinjals are shallow-fried in a separate pan before being combined with the mixture. The final result? A mouth-watering kadhai of undhiyu, infused with an array of spices that could make anyone drool. Karishma Tanna's caption read, "All time favourite" accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Watch the full video below:

Like Karishma Tanna, you can make the most of winter by preparing undhiyu at home. This seasonal delicacy brings together the freshest winter vegetables, making it both nourishing and incredibly flavourful.

How To Make Undhiyu At Home | Undhiyu Recipe

First, fry all the root vegetables until they turn lightly golden and keep them aside. For the muthiya, mix all the ingredients in a bowl, then shape the mixture into small balls and fry them on a tawa. Stir the spices together to prepare a flavourful masala and set it aside. In the next step, heat some oil in a pan and sprinkle cumin powder along with asafoetida. Add the masala mixture and stir for a few minutes. Finally, add the muthiya balls along with the vegetables. Cook until the undhiyu is done and serve hot.

Click here for the full recipe.





With a little time and patience, you can enjoy this traditional Gujarati comfort dish in all its winter glory.