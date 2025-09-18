Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, often grabs attention for his quirky culinary videos. Recently, the internet personality uploaded another clip on Instagram showcasing his chef skills. This time, he attempted to prepare a banana iced coffee at home, claiming that the chilled beverage was “the reason behind my unhealthy obsession with bananas”. First, he added some instant coffee powder to a glass container, followed by pouring hot water and mixing the two ingredients uniformly with a whisk. In a signature Orry-style, he made a mess, spilling some of the content on the kitchen counter.





Next, Orry peeled two fresh bananas and chopped the fruit into small pieces before putting them inside a blender. After that, he drizzled some low-fat milk, vanilla extract and tonic wine into the blender and poured the thick liquid into a measuring cup. Thick cream was scooped and added to the third glass, coupled with a generous amount of milk and mixed evenly. “You know wth texture is right when it starts to look like mayonnaise,” he revealed. In the following step, Orry dropped a few heart-shaped ice cubes into a glass mug.





Foodies, anticipating the final result, we are almost there. Once the initial prep was done, Orry poured the banana blend as well as the coffee-hot water concoction into a fancy coffee glass with additional ice cubes. A small dash of milk went in next, and voila! “Orry's famous banana iced coffee” was ready to be served. He made two glasses and put straws in them for a delicious sip. “Sweet banana actually balances out the bitterness and acidity of the coffee,” he shared. Meanwhile, the side note read, “I am always looking for new ways to obsess with bananas.”

Orry might be a true-blue coffee lover, as prior to this, he tried his hand at making fluffy iced coffee. Also known as Dalgona coffee, the recipe of this whipped delight featuring sweet and frothy coffee foam on top of milk and ice, went viral during the COVID-19 pandemic.