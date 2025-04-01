Orry and his super-hilarious social media entries send us ROFL every time. But it's his food posts that we just can't get enough of. Recently, Orry dropped a video on Instagram sharing his special recipe for preparing fluffy iced coffee. For those unaware, fluffy iced coffee is also known as Dalgona coffee, a term-gone-viral during the COVID-19 pandemic. This whipped delight features sweet and frothy coffee foam on top of milk and ice. But Orry's recipe includes a “secret ingredient”. It is honey.





Also Read: What Is Shraddha Kapoor's Go-To Cold Drink For The Summer? Find Out Here





Orry begins his fluffy coffee preparation by pouring a spoonful of roasted coffee powder into a bowl. Next, he adds a sufficient quantity of water, followed by a generous amount of honey. He mixes the ingredients with an electric whisk before spilling the contents into a French press. More honey and toned milk are added. After that, Orry presses the button of the French press and… drumroll… he creates a mess. A portion of the coffee mixture spurts out from the tool, spilling all over the table.

Undeterred, Orry continues with the coffee-making process. After the concoction is thoroughly blended, he takes out 2 glasses. Two large ice cubes are dropped into them before the coffee is poured. More milk and some sprinkles of instant coffee powder go into the yummy-looking cold brew. Voila! Fluffy iced coffee is ready. Orry inserts two straws into the glasses and takes a sip from one of them. He serves the other glass to his friend, who reviews the refreshing drink as “nice”.





Also Read: "Stop Ruining The Dishes": Internet Reacts To Cafe's Viral Lava Podi Idli





Orry's sarcastic side note read, “Haters will say he never struggled.”

Orry's foodie posts always come with a generous side of humour. In December last year, popcorn became the talk of the town after the new GST rules were announced. And, of course, Orry had to share his take on this.





In an Instagram video, he humorously compared three types of popcorn, pointing to the salted and caramelized versions. "Here we have 'namkeen' (salted) popcorn and here we have 'non-namkeen' (unsalted) popcorn. This is 5% GST, this is 18% GST, I am also 18% GST," he quipped.





Was he low-key calling himself exclusive? It certainly seemed like it. "It is because I am sweet," Orry added in his caption. Click here to read the full story.





Just like us, are you obsessed with Orry's foodie posts?