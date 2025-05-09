Some people love cooking - mixing ingredients, the ASMR-like chop of vegetables and the gentle sizzle of simmer. For some, cooking can feel daunting because of the heat, the long wait, and the fear of making a mess. The kitchen is more of a chore than a joy to them. But have you ever wondered how culinary enthusiasts view cooking-averse individuals who claim they simply cannot cook? If not, then this video is for you, especially if you dislike cooking. Recently, a digital creator shared a video on Instagram presenting viewers with a POV scenario: “How I picture someone in the kitchen after they say they can't cook.”





The playfully satirical video opens with the creator enacting the chaos that non-cooks face in the kitchen. With subtle humour, he pokes fun at their incompetence in executing even the basic culinary tasks. Showcasing the clumsiness of an amateur, he tears open a packet so ineptly that the contents spill everywhere. Next, he hits his head on a pan and falls. Unable to crack the eggs open, the creator adds them into the cookware without removing the shells. After that, he drowns the dish in mayonnaise only for the container to slip from his hands, making a direct landing on the pan. The clip ends with the creator standing amid the mess, completely baffled and unsure of what to do next. The side note read, “It can't be that hard, y'all.”

The video received plenty of reactions, with people sharing their personal experiences.





A user wrote, “This is me. I burned a hole through my grass with my frying pan cuz the thing was exploding, so I threw it outside.”





Echoing a similar sentiment, another said, “This is literally me cooking.”





“You did that a lil too naturally,” noted one person.





Here's another disaster story: “I overcooked some pasta, then proceeded to drop a soap bottle into it as I was straining it and the bottle melted.”





“What college students are apparently doing in the dorm kitchen (they don't clean it up either)” read a remark.





“Look up a recipe,” suggested an individual.





A few criticised the “food wastage” in the post.





The video has garnered over 22 million views.