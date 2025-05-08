Cooking is an art, and let's just admit that not everyone is an artist. Similar to painting, cooking demands patience and balance with a hint of creativity. It's not just about mixing ingredients but having a keen understanding of how flavours and textures complement one another. For example, too much salt or too little chilli can have disappointing results. Also, there's the pressure of maintaining the right temperature so that food does not get over- or under-cooked. Once you master the art of harmony in the kitchen, the feat is nothing short of a celebration.

Recently, a content creator shared a video on Instagram showcasing his culinary skills. His method of checking the flavour balance had kitchen newbies screaming “relatable”. The video shows him carefully scooping out a small portion of the simmering gravy into his palm with a spoon. Next, he gently tastes the flavour, making sure that the ingredient mix is just the perfect amount. Guess what? It is absolutely what he hoped for. Soon after, the vlogger breaks into an emphatic celebration, drumming the table with the spoon and displaying a triumphant hand gesture. The boy then drops the spoon into the boiling pan, resembling a mic-drop moment. The text layout read, “POV: me whenever I cook.” The caption said, “A1 husband material I am.”

Here's how people reacted to the viral reel in the comments:





Cheering for the kid, one user wrote, “Yeahhhh!!”





An eagle-eyed critic pointed out, “Bro was just reheating the dish his mom cooked.”





Another called the feat a “Chammach (spoon) drop performance.”





A foodie had zero inhibitions in admitting, “This is me.”





“Loved how we said mic drop together,” read a remark.





“Professionalism at its peak,” commented one person.





An individual found the video relatable and wrote, “So trueeee and accurate.”





Someone else chimed in, “The last scene was personal.”





So far, the video has garnered more than 23.1 million views on Instagram. Have you ever faced an identical situation while cooking? Tell us in the comments below.