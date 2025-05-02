Biryani is a beloved dish that is known to have innumerable regional variations. But have you heard of kangaroo biryani? A recipe video for a South Indian-style biryani with kangaroo meat has gone viral on Instagram and received a lot of attention from foodies. It was shared by Nipun Liyanapathiranaa, a culinary content creator. He starts by explaining that kangaroo meat is lean and gamey, and hence needs to be seasoned. To do this, he uses turmeric, black pepper, and salt. He uses his hands to mix them with the meat.





In a heavy pot, he heats gingelly oil with ghee and adds a selection of whole spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, bay leaf, etc. After that, he adds sliced onions to the pan and cooks them until caramelised. Next, he adds ginger garlic paste and gives the ingredients a stir. This is followed by the addition of green chillies and chopped tomatoes. The chef suggests cooking this mixture for around 4 minutes before adding the meat.

He combines the kangaroo pieces well with the gravy base and then adds biryani masala, hot chilli powder and Kashmiri chilli powder. He stirs the elements thoroughly to infuse the flavours of the masalas properly. After a few minutes, he adds some yoghurt and water. Once the dish begins to simmer, he tops it with coriander leaves and lowers the heat. He covers the pot and allows the meat mixture to cook for around 45 minutes. Later, he mixes in the soaked rice gently and adds a little more water. Finally, he seals the pot with foil and steams it on low heat for around an hour. Once ready, he garnishes the kangaroo biryani with chopped coriander leaves and takes a morsel of the flavourful rice. Watch the complete reel here:

In the comments section, some people expressed an interest in trying this unconventional biryani. Others were not convinced by the recipe. Several people were curious about the consumption of kangaroo meat. One person asked, "Since roo becomes rubbery when overcooked, was it soft enough to eat?" The chef replied, "The tomato and yoghurt help loosen up the meat. We also let it marinate for a while. I've picked a cut that works for curries, also the slow cooking really helps break it down. It's perfectly tender when you eat it."





Read some of the other reactions below:





"Wow chef what a combo!"





"A true fusion dish, yum."





"Didn't know Kangaroo Biryani was an option."





"Never thought Roo is on the menu down under. Would definitely try it sometime. Looks like a great recipe."





"Need to try this ... it looks yummy."





"I have a huge chunk of kangaroo sitting in my fridge and no idea what to do with it. Problem solved!"





"Oh no, please stop."





"What's next? Shark biryani?"





"I haven't tried Kangaroo yet. Must cook one day. Maybe this biryani."





The viral video has clocked over 710K views so far on Instagram.