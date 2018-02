Highlights Coconut oil for skin care is one of the most effective oils

It is high in moisture and soothes your skin

Coconut oil can be your guardian in many ways

Coconut oil for skin care is one of the most effective and non-toxic oils available today. Not only is it high in moisture, but also helps soothe and heal skin due to its high content of fatty acids and antibacterial properties. With Valentine's Day around the corner, I'm sure you would want to make your skin super soft and your hair well-conditioned and nourished . What better way to do it than to use coconut oil for skin and hair care . I think it's increasingly essential for both men and women to have a nourished skin and well maintained hair. Coconut oil can be your guardian angel in many ways.-This hydrating oil is excellent for dark circles as it is quite rich in vitamin E -It has anti-ageing properties which makes it perfect for massaging the delicate eye area and helps lighten the skin around this area as well.

Coconut oil is excellent for dark circles



Coconut Oil For Lip Care

Coconut oil is one of the best remedies for dry and chapped lips.



Coconut Oil For Body Skin Care

coconut oil is an ideal massage oil for dehydrated and dry body skin.

Coconut oil helps nourish the scalp and reduces scalp infections

-Mixed with almond oil in equal quantities, coconut oil massaged around the eyes will help reduce dark circles. Apart from soothing tired looking eyes, it can diminish lines and wrinkles as well.-Massage the eye area in a slow and gentle movement in upward strokes and leave the oil on for at least an hour before either washing it off or using the following coconut oil skin care eye mask.1tsp coconut oil1tsp paste of Marmara almonds1tsp fresh grated potato2tsp milk-Mix all the above ingredients and after massaging the eye area with coconut oil, apply the above mask under the eyes covering the dark circles. Relax and rest for about 15 minutes before washing off with milk and then water. chapped lips. With Valentine's Day around the corner, I'm sure all of you would want kissable lips!-Coconut oil helps protect dry, chapped lips and makes for a perfect lip balm.-Due to its non-toxic nature, it can be safely applied on the lips as it won't have any damaging effects.-While cleaning our face, we quite often leave out our lips. Here's a super sugar lip scrub with coconut oil to make your lips soft and smooth.3 tsp sugar2 spoons of coconut oil1 drop essential oil of rose1 tsp desiccated coconutMix all the ingredients together and store in a small glass jar. Just take out a little and scrub gently on the lips until the sugar granules start melting. Wash off with cold water and pat dry for soft kissable lips in minutes!(Also Read: Home Remedies for Chapped Lips: How to Get Soft, Red & Gorgeous Lips protein content , coconut oil becomes an ideal massage oil for dehydrated and dry body skin.-Warm some oil and massage all over the body.-The presence of fatty acids in coconut oil help retain moisture loss through our pores and therefore keeps the skin soft and supple.-Stretch marks can be reduced with regular coconut oil massage.-Applying coconut oil on dry scars and wounds can have a healing and soothing effect.-Folds in the skin can also be reduced with regular coconut oil massage.200 ml coconut oil4 drops lavender essential oil2drops geranium essential oilMix all the ingredients well and shake the bottle. Use this to massage the entire body and see the amazing results!-Coconut oil for hair care has been used in India for many years now. As a massage oil, it helps nourish the scalp and reduces scalp infections.-With high contents of Vitamin E, it is excellent for dry and damaged hair -Rich in vitamin K , coconut oil also helps reduce dandruff -Coconut oil massage promotes healthy hair growth and due to its property of preventing moisture loss, massaging this oil into the scalp and hair is known to have amazing results.-You can use coconut oil to make a super hair mask and I promise you that it will leave your hair looking and feeling healthy for Valentine's Day.4- 5 tsp coconut oil4 drops rosemary oil2 drops geranium oil2 tsp honeyWhisk all these nourishing ingredients together and apply over oiled hair. Cover with a shower cap and leave on for about 40 minutes.Shampoo your hair and see how beautiful and soft your tresses look and feel!(Also Read: How to Make Your Hair Soft: 5 Natural Ways ) Disclaimer:The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.