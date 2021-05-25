Actor Kunal Kemmu turns 38 today and wishes are in order. His wife, actor and author Soha Ali Khan shared a peek into the at-home celebration and we are so loving it. It seems Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is excited and really busy as her father turns a year older today. Kunal and Soha's cute munchkin never fails to impress all of us. While we often get to witness her shenanigans on her parents' social media handles, we can't get over her latest video. In the clip shared by Soha on her Instagram Stories, the tiny tot is busy whipping batter for the birthday cake as her dad dotingly watches on. Can it get any more adorable?





Also Read: Soha Ali Khan Reveals How Daughter Inaaya Is Battling Hot Summer Days And We Are All Hearts!

Earlier, Soha treated her Insta fam to a too-cute-for-words video of the little one. In the clip, Inaaya can be seen doing some serious cooking. She is rolling the dough with a rolling pin and is making a cute roti. She also takes dusting flour when needed, and the video is just too adorable. Soha's dog, Masti, can also be spotted in the video having his meal. "You are the chapati to my sabzi," Soha wrote in the caption.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Cute Pic Of Taimur And Inaaya Sharing Poolside Brunch







Soha and Kunal tied the knot in 2015 after dating for a couple of years. They became parents to their first child, Inaaya, in 2017.





Kunal was last seen in 'Lootcase', which was released on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar.