ChatGPT - an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot - has been making headlines since its inception. It is believed to reshape society with its powerful technology. However, according to Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI - the company that created ChatGPT - it could "eliminate a lot of current jobs". He also revealed that he is "a little bit scared" of the capabilities of his company's invention. From creating codes to curating content, ChatGPT is capable of doing it all. Now, it can even help you with restaurant recommendations. That's not all. It can also share links, allowing users to make their desired bookings. You read that right.





Multiple reports suggest that the AI chatbot will now curate a list of restaurants based on user criteria. For instance, if you are looking for the best biryani places, ChatGPT will come up with recommendations from your city. You can also ask the chatbot for the best sushi places in town or eateries hosting Iftaar parties during the month of Ramadan.



Also Read: Viral Video: Man Uses ChatGPT To Make A Dish With Leftover Ingredients