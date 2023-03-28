ChatGPT - an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot - has been making headlines since its inception. It is believed to reshape society with its powerful technology. However, according to Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI - the company that created ChatGPT - it could "eliminate a lot of current jobs". He also revealed that he is "a little bit scared" of the capabilities of his company's invention. From creating codes to curating content, ChatGPT is capable of doing it all. Now, it can even help you with restaurant recommendations. That's not all. It can also share links, allowing users to make their desired bookings. You read that right.
Multiple reports suggest that the AI chatbot will now curate a list of restaurants based on user criteria. For instance, if you are looking for the best biryani places, ChatGPT will come up with recommendations from your city. You can also ask the chatbot for the best sushi places in town or eateries hosting Iftaar parties during the month of Ramadan.
Also Read: Viral Video: Man Uses ChatGPT To Make A Dish With Leftover Ingredients
- According to reports, restaurant booking platform OpenTable has given the Elon Musk-backed AI chatbot access to data from over 50,000 restaurants around the world. For the uninitiated, OpenTable is a San Francisco-based platform that reportedly pioneered the online restaurant reservation system. The platform was launched in 1998 and went public in 2009.
- OpenTable took to Instagram to share a post explaining how the platform and ChatGPT will work together. The post features a blog by OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman. The blog states that ChatGPT will provide recommendations and a link, which will help users book a table via OpenTable.
- Currently, only ChatGPT Plus account holders can access the new plugin feature. According to the blog post, users have been requesting plugins since the launch of ChatGPT, as they offer a vast range of potential use cases. The company plans to begin with a small group of users and gradually expand access as they gain more knowledge and feedback.
- In addition to the new plugin feature, the AI chatbot will also suggest recipes and calculate the associated calories using Wolfram Alpha software. It will then provide a link for users to order the necessary ingredients, which will direct them to the online grocery provider Instacart.
About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.