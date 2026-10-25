Finding a meal that is easy to cook, filling and packed with protein can make everyday cooking a lot simpler. While soya chunks are often added to curries and stir-fries, they can also turn a regular pulao into a wholesome meal.

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Food vlogger Kirti recently shared an easy-to-make soya pulao recipe that brings everything together in one pot and packs around 27g of protein. This recipe could be a handy addition to your lunch or dinner menu.





Sharing the recipe in an Instagram video, Kirti wrote, "Hara Bhara Soya Pulao — a quick, comforting, protein-packed meal with 27g protein per serving! Perfect for busy workdays when you want something wholesome without spending hours in the kitchen."

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She claimed this recipe is ideal for those looking for quick, healthy and filling meals. Drawing from her own experience of working a 9-to-5 corporate job, the vlogger said she understands the struggle of finding nutritious meals that fit into a busy schedule.

Here is the full recipe:





Ingredients:

150g boiled soya chunks

1 cup rice

1 tbsp ghee

1 onion, chopped

½ carrot, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

1 green chilli

2–3 garlic cloves

Fresh coriander

Fresh mint leaves

1 tsp jeera

Cinnamon

1–2 green cardamoms

1 bay leaf

Salt, to taste

Red chilli powder, to taste

Garam masala, to taste

Chaat masala, to taste

2 cups water

100g Greek yoghurt per serving

Also Read: Video: Woman Carries Pots Of Chicken Curry And Rice On Train, Internet Reacts





Instructions:

1. Blend coriander, mint, onion, green chilli, garlic and a little water into a smooth green puree.

2. Heat ghee in a pressure cooker. Add jeera, cinnamon, cardamom and bay leaf.

3. Add chopped carrot and tomato. Saute for a couple of minutes.

4. Add the green puree and cook until everything comes together.

5. Add boiled soya chunks, washed rice, salt, red chilli powder, garam masala and chaat masala.

6. Add 2 cups of water, mix well and pressure cook for 1 whistle.

7. Let the pressure release naturally, fluff the pulao.





"Serve it with Greek yoghurt or raita and save this for your next busy workday," Kirti concluded.