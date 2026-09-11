Train journeys are often associated with packed snacks, homemade meals and the occasional railway food, but one woman appears to have taken her travel feast to an entirely different level. A video showing her carrying large pots filled with chicken and rice onto a train has taken social media by storm, with the sight quickly catching the attention of fellow passengers and internet users alike.

The video, posted on X, showed a woman seated on the upper berth with several pots and pans filled with food. She took rice from one pot and served it on a steel plate, then took chicken curry from another pot and placed it alongside the rice. The woman then appeared to serve the meal to her family members travelling with her.

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Take a look at the video:

As the video spread online, users could not help but react to the quantity of food being carried on board, with many joking about the woman's travel preparations and others relating to the idea of never compromising on a homemade meal.

“Home food is far better than the unhealthy and unhygienic food of the pantry. The rotis are normally hard and dry. What surety can one give for training a har? Carrying home food is better. It may create curiosity, but when it comes to hygiene, comfort and expenses, home food is good,” one user wrote.

“Kya dikkat hai tum logo ko railway ke khane se to accha hi hai? (Why do you guys have a problem? It is better than railway food," another commented.

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“You're right, what standard of food do you get on the train? It's better to bring your own food than that,” someone else agreed.

Some users questioned the woman's civic sense and wrote, “Lack of civic sense.”

Whether it was a practical choice or simply a matter of preference, the unusual train meal certainly gave social media plenty to talk about.