Mother's Day, celebrated on the second Sunday of May, fell on May 11 this year. It's a day for children to express their love and gratitude to their moms by appreciating them in their own ways. In a heartwarming gesture, food vlogger Daniel created a strawberry buffet for his mother, wife, and mother-in-law. He shared a video of his strawberry buffet presented on gold steps. The first layer included a variety of puff pastries dusted with powdered sugar. The middle tiers featured fresh strawberries arranged neatly in rows. The top tiers showcased assorted cakes and pastries, some of which were decorated with frosting and fruit toppings.





Further in the video, Daniel also made strawberry crepes for his family. The caption read, "When it's Mother's Day and the restaurants are fully booked. I got the idea of doing a 'strawberry buffet' on gold steps from our hotel stay in Korea, where they had something like this." Watch the full video here.





Daniel's thoughtful gesture towards the mothers in his family impressed the internet. Some people shared their thoughts and best wishes in the comment section. Check them out below:

One user wrote, "Thank you for always expressing your love and respect towards the queens of the house. Influencer or not, this kind of preparation isn't possible unless it's from the heart."





Another added, "You're setting the bar so high."





A viewer joked, "My mom sent this to her friends in WeChat and said her son would never do this."





"I hope my wife and mom don't see this. I couldn't compete," read a comment.





A user remarked, "You are an amazing dad, son, and husband! And a chef and a musician! Remarkable!"





What are your thoughts on this heartwarming gesture? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below!