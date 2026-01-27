As the winter chill sets in, coconut oil becomes a staple in many households. It often finds its way into our skincare routines, hair care treatments and cooking and has earned a trusted spot in our daily lives. Sadly, with the increasing demand for coconut oil, concerns about adulteration have also grown. Reports of coconut oil being mixed with cheaper oils or other substances have led consumers to question the authenticity of the products they buy. Amidst this uncertainty, a simple yet effective test has gained popularity - the freezing test.

Why Coconut Oil Is Commonly Adulterated

Coconut oil is often adulterated due to its high cost and strong demand, which creates an opportunity for manufacturers to increase profit margins by mixing it with cheaper vegetable oils. Some of the cheaper oils used to adulterate the coconut oil are often similar in appearance and texture to coconut oil. The mixing allows companies to reduce production costs and maintain competitive pricing, all while compromising the quality and authenticity of the final product. This practice not only affects consumer trust but also potentially impacts the health benefits and efficacy of the oil.





What Makes Coconut Oil Different

How you can differentiate pure coconut oil from its other adulterated versions depends on its distinct characteristic, which solidifies at temperatures around 24–26°C. This natural solidification process is a key indicator of coconut oil's purity. When stored in a cool environment, pure coconut oil typically becomes semi-solid or solid, whereas adulterated oil may remain liquid due to the presence of other oils with different saturation levels. This difference in physical state can be used to detect adulteration.

The Freezing Test: Popular but Limited

This freezing test, by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), uses this quality to determine the purity of the product. Start by adding some coconut oil to a container. The next step is to refrigerate the oil between the temperature between 5-10 degrees. Wait for 60-90 minutes. You will see that the pure coconut oil remains unchanged, while adulterated oil has a separate layer on top after solidification, which is due to the separate freezing points of different oils.











While this is a good home test to gauge the purity of coconut oil, it is not foolproof. Some adulterated oils may still appear to solidify or behave similarly to pure coconut oil, depending on the type and amount of adulterant used. Therefore, while the freezing test can be a useful preliminary check, it should not be relied upon as the sole means of determining coconut oil's purity.

What does the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India say?

The FSSAI notes that the freezing test can be used as a preliminary indicator to check for adulteration in coconut oil. However, this test is not conclusive and confirmation of adulteration can only be done through laboratory analysis. The authority prescribes specific testing protocols and methods to determine the purity and quality of coconut oil.





Buying and Storage Tips for Consumers

While navigating buying authentic coconut oil in today's markets can be a challenge, there are some steps you can take that will help you in the process. First and foremost, check FSSAI licence numbers before buying any product. Always choose trusted brands and avoid unusually cheap oil. Storing coconut oil correctly is also a pivotal step in maintaining the purity of the oil.

What To Do If Adulteration Is Suspected

If you suspect adulteration in coconut oil, report your concerns to the FSSAI or your local food safety department. You can file a complaint online through the FSSAI's website or mobile app. Reporting suspected adulteration is important as it helps authorities take action against manufacturers who compromise on quality.





While consumer awareness is pivotal in detecting and reporting suspected adulteration in coconut oil, it's essential to rely on scientific testing for conclusive evidence.