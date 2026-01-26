India's culinary identity is deeply intertwined with chillies: ingredients that bring not only heat, but colour, aroma and complexity to everyday cooking. Introduced centuries ago and adapted across regions, chillies have since become integral to India's food culture, shaped by local climates, soil conditions and cooking traditions. From the cool Himalayan foothills to the humid coasts and the arid interiors, each region has nurtured its own preferred varieties, selecting them for colour, pungency or flavour rather than heat alone. While India ranks among the world's leading producers and consumers of chillies, it is this diversity (of form, intensity and culinary purpose) that truly sets Indian chillies apart. Whether used whole, dried, ground or fresh, chillies in Indian kitchens are about more than just spice.

10 Famous Chilli Varieties Used In India

1. Kashmiri Chilli

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Kashmiri chillies are prized for their vibrant red colour and gentle heat. Rather than overpowering a dish with spice, they lend a rich hue and a mild, earthy flavour. This makes them ideal for recipes where colour is as important as taste. They are traditionally used in a wide variety of dishes across the country, where warmth and colour matter more than sharp heat.

2. Guntur Chilli

Guntur chillies are sourced from the Guntur region of Andhra Pradesh and are known for their pronounced heat and deep red colour. They form the backbone of many Andhra spice blends and are commonly sun-dried and ground for everyday cooking. Guntur chillies are traditionally used in Andhra-style curries, spice powders, pickles and chutneys, contributing both pungency and depth.

3. Boria Chilli

Boria chillies are small, berry-shaped dried red chillies closely associated with Gujarati cuisine. They are known for their sharp heat and bright colour. A traditional way to identify good-quality boria is by shaking it (the seeds should rattle freely inside). They are typically used in tempering (tadka) for dishes like Gujarati dal, kadhi, and in spice bases for different preparations.

4. Byadgi Chilli

Named after the town of Byadgi in Karnataka's Haveri district, this variety is especially valued for its intense red colour and low heat. It is often described as the "colour chilli" of South Indian cooking. Byadgi chillies are commonly used in masala pastes and gravies for dishes such as bisi bele bath, sambar and rasam, where colour and aroma are key.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

5. Sankeshwari Chilli

Sankeshwari chillies originate from the Belagavi region of Karnataka and are widely used across neighbouring regions, including those in Maharashtra. They are valued for their balanced heat and slightly smoky depth when dried. These chillies are commonly added to coconut-based curries, spice pastes and gravies.

6. Mathania Mirch

An heirloom variety from the village of Mathania in Rajasthan, this chilli is known for achieving a rare balance of heat, colour and flavour. Often referred to by traders as "Lal Badshah," it plays a central role in Rajasthani cuisine. Mathania mirch is traditionally used in laal maas, ker sangri and other slow-cooked dishes where its flavour develops gradually.

7. Bhut Jolokia

Also known as the Ghost Pepper, Bhut Jolokia hails from Northeast India and was once recognised as the world's hottest chilli. Beyond its intense heat, it has a long history of use in local food traditions and folk remedies. It is used sparingly in Assamese curries, fermented preparations, chutneys and pickles, where even a small amount delivers significant heat.

8. Jwala Chilli

Jwala chillies are a commonly used green chilli variety in western India, particularly Gujarat. Long, slender and sharply pungent, they form part of everyday home cooking rather than being a speciality chilli. They are typically used fresh in dal, vegetable stir-fries, kadhi and simple temperings. It provides clean, direct heat.

9. Kanthari Chilli

Kanthari chillies, often referred to as bird's eye chillies, are native to Kerala and parts of the Western Ghats. Small but extremely potent, they are used in minimal quantities due to their intense heat. They feature in traditional preparations such as fish curries, chicken curries, spiced buttermilk and chutneys, where they add sharpness and aroma.

10. Local Northeastern Chillies

Northeast India is home to several highly pungent indigenous chilli varieties, many of which are known by different local names across regions such as Manipur and Mizoram. These chillies are typically small, very hot and deeply aromatic. They are most often used in chutneys, fermented accompaniments, pickles and tribal dishes, where chillies are treated as flavouring agents rather than bulk ingredients.





From colour-rich varieties to intensely pungent ones used with restraint, each chilli tells a story of place and palate. Together, they reflect the remarkable diversity and depth of Indian cooking, where flavour is built thoughtfully.