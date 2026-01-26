Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised black rice for its medicinal value. Addressing the 32nd International Conference of Agriculture Economists in 2024, the Prime Minister called it a 'superfood'. He added, "Black rice from Manipur, Assam, and Meghalaya is the preferred choice due to its medicinal benefits." Black rice is a nutrient-dense whole grain known for its deep purple-black colour. It is also known as "forbidden rice" as it was once reserved exclusively for Chinese royalty. While not visible to the naked eye, the grain is distinguished from white or brown rice by its high concentration of anthocyanins - powerful antioxidants that are beneficial for health.

Nutritional Composition Of Black Rice

Talking about its nutritional composition, black rice has the highest overall antioxidant activity among all rice varieties. It contains more protein than brown rice and is rich in dietary fibre. The ancient grain is also a good source of iron, zinc, magnesium and phosphorus. It contains a solid amount of vitamin E, B vitamins and carotenoids like lutein and zeaxanthin.

Benefits Of Black Rice

Photo Credit: Unsplash





1. Rich In Powerful Antioxidants

Black rice has the highest levels of anthocyanins compared to any other rice variety. These antioxidants protect cells against oxidative stress, which is known to contribute to chronic conditions like heart disease, Alzheimer's and others.

2. Supports Heart Health

The antioxidants and fibre in black rice are beneficial for cardiovascular health. They help lower bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol in the body. They may also reduce inflammation in blood vessels.

3. Helps In Weight Management

Black rice is high in fibre, making it a filling addition to the diet. The satiety it provides can help reduce overall calorie intake.

4. Improves Digestive Health

As a whole grain, black rice retains its outer bran layer, which is an excellent source of dietary fibre. This fibre supports healthy digestion and promotes regular bowel movements. It also acts as a prebiotic, feeding beneficial gut bacteria.

5. Regulates Blood Sugar

Black rice generally releases sugar into the bloodstream more slowly than white rice. This helps improve insulin sensitivity and may aid in managing or reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Cooking Tips And Techniques For Black Rice

To prepare black rice, you need to mix the rice with water or broth in a pot over medium-high heat. Once it comes to a boil, cover the pot and lower the heat to a simmer. Cook the rice for 30-35 minutes until the grains become tender and chewy and all the water is absorbed. After removing the pan from the heat, let the rice rest for 5 minutes. Fluff it with a fork before serving. To prevent the rice from turning sticky while cooking, you can rinse it under cool water beforehand to remove excess starch.

Difference Between Black And White Rice

White rice is an extensively processed form of raw rice that has been hulled and ground. As a result, this variety is considered less healthy, even though it is commonly found in households. Processing and milling remove important parts of the grain, namely the bran and germ, which are rich in dietary fibre and essential nutrients that positively impact human health. Since white rice mainly consists of starch and undergoes heavy processing, it lacks certain vital nutrients like thiamine, commonly referred to as vitamin B1, along with other B vitamins.





Black rice, on the other hand, was once considered a delicacy reserved for royalty in ancient China and was therefore prohibited for the general population. The shiny black grains turn purple after cooking, offering both visual appeal and a rich flavour. This variety has multiple nutritional advantages. It is high in fibre and packed with antioxidants, phytonutrients, phytochemicals, vitamin E, protein, iron, and other essential nutrients.





Incorporating black rice into your meals is a simple yet powerful way to tap into traditional wisdom while boosting overall health naturally.





Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.