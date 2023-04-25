It is often said that "love knows no boundaries," and many of us would agree. From taking your partner on a dreamy date to cooking something delicious, people go to great lengths to express their love. Now, imagine a romantic date in space. Can't relate? Well, soon, it will become a reality, thanks to Zephalto, a French balloon company. They are planning to develop a balloon that will take passengers to the stratosphere. To enhance the experience, the company plans to provide top-notch food and offer a Michelin-starred restaurant service to its passengers, as reported by CurlyTales. Wondering about the cost? It will be Rs 1 crore per passenger. The balloon is expected to be ready by 2025.

Zephalto has been working on the project for some time now. Last year, the company announced its partnership with the French space agency, CNES. Sharing an update on Instagram, the company said, "Zephalto partners with the French space agency CNES, one of the world leaders in space activities. With 60 years of experience in stratospheric balloons, together we dare to bring the dream to our voyagers!"

Zephalto, in a follow-up, added, "The attention paid to the quality of the capsule, the balloon, and its impact on the earth allows Zephalto to propose an odyssey towards the stars that is responsible and full of magic."

Talking about the numerous tests conducted by the team, Zephalto said, “Our experts and key players in the space industry carry out numerous test flights, simulations and tests of our equipment. This reinforced preparation allows us to ensure the perfect mastery of stratospheric flights and the technologies used.”

The balloon will fly "25 km above the Earth." The company plans to provide "an idyllic experience and working conditions that enable everyone to excel and thrive."