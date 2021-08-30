There's no denying the fact that pizza is a popular and versatile dish. Foodies all across the world enjoy the Italian treat in various shapes and forms. There are a number of toppings that can be used in the making of the dish. But can you imagine pizza being prepared in outer space? A French astronaut, Thomas Pesquet, has shared a glimpse of himself and his fellow astronauts onboard the International Space Station. The group of seven astronauts is enjoying a 'floating' pizza party, with DIY pizzas prepared onboard the station. Take a look:

The video of the pizza party was shared on Instagram by @thom_astro. "Floating pizza night with friends, it almost feels like a Saturday on Earth. They say a good chef never reveals their secrets, but I made a video so you can be the judge. Everything but pineapple, that would be a serious offence in Italy," read the caption to the post.





In the one-minute 24-second clip, we see the astronauts assembling their pizzas by starting with the base. Then, the base is topped with pizza sauce, cheese, and toppings such as pepperoni. Throughout the exercise, the pizzas are floating in space thereby making the video a surreal watch. The pizzas are then wrapped in foil and cooked, after which the astronauts pose for a picture with the delicious treats.





The pizza kits were part of a resupply mission to the space station, which launched last week. Other food items onboard the 3,700kg shipment include fresh kiwis, apples, and tomatoes.





