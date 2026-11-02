A simple roadside Maggi stall at Himachal Pradesh's Rohtang Pass is showing how a small food business can earn a good amount of money. The story came to light after a content creator shared details of the daily sales through an Instagram video.

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Harsh Chauhan recently met the vendor at the high-altitude tourist spot and found that they sell around 60 to 70 plates of Maggi every day, along with nearly 200 cups of tea daily. These were their sales in the off-season.





Each plate of Maggi costs Rs 100, from which they earn around Rs 6,000. Tea costs Rs 40 per cup, which is another Rs 8,000. This means the stall makes around Rs 14,000 in sales each day, without counting extra orders such as eggs.

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"Koi bhi dhandha chota nahi hota," the content creator said, giving an example to not judge any business by their size.

Social media users were impressed by the Maggi seller's daily earnings. but pointed out that he has to spend money on transporting supplies.





One wrote, “They are working hard; if you calculate their income after other expenses, then this income is nothing, but Maggie is VERY TASTY.”





“They have to sit without work for at least 4 to 5 months a year,” a comment read.





An individual stated, “Seriously, did you guys go on that trip to enjoy the snow and climate, or did you go just to check the turnover of poor guy selling Maggi?”





One more added, “Transportation of products costs more and is almost double or triple the product MRP; that's why it is expensive.”





Also Read: How A Failed IAS Aspirant Built A Rs 130 Crore Healthy Dessert Business